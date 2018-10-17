Eagles' Darren Sproles: Considered day-to-day

Coach Doug Pederson relayed Sproles (hamstring) remains day-to-day and wouldn't say if the running back would practice Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sproles wasn't able to shake off the hamstring injury and return on a short week for last Thursday's win over the Giants, but he should have a better shot at suiting up Week 7 against the Panthers. Before he can build any optimism on that front, however, Sproles will likely need to practice in at least a limited capacity this week. The Eagles should provide an update on Sproles' activity level during practice later Wednesday, but a clearer picture regarding his outlook for Sunday's game likely won't be known until after Friday's session.