Eagles' Darren Sproles: Considered week-to-week
Sproles is week-to-week due to a quadriceps strain, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
While an exact timetable for Sproles' recovery remains undisclosed, it's safe to bet that the 14-year pro will miss some time as he tends to this injury. With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) also sidelined, expect Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement to handle punt return duties for the time being. Sproles' absence could also signify a slight uptick in available carries for Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.
