Eagles' Darren Sproles: Could be utilized on kickoff returns

Sproles (knee, arm) is in consideration for kickoff return duties, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sproles has been the Eagles' primary punt returner since joining the team ahead of the 2014 campaign, but has only sparingly been used for kickoffs. However, with the new rules put in place for kickoff returns, the Eagles feel as if Sproles could also make a difference on that special team's unit, so it's something they'll experiment with later this summer and into the fall. Sproles also still needs to get back to full strength, as he sat out voluntary OTAs while still working through his rehab from a fractured right arm and a torn left ACL.

