Eagles' Darren Sproles: Could return for Week 4
Coach Doug Pederson expects Sproles (hamstring) and Jay Ajayi (back) to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood held down the fort in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis, combining for 166 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The Eagles are optimistic Sproles won't miss a third consecutive game, but we may not have a real idea until Wednesday when the team releases its first injury report of the week. Sproles and Ajayi were non-participants in practice all last week, eventually getting ruled out Friday.
