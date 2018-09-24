Eagles' Darren Sproles: Could return Week 4
Coach Doug Pederson expects Sproles (hamstring) and Jay Ajayi (back) to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood held down the fort in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis, combining for 166 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The Eagles are optimistic Sproles won't miss a third consecutive game, but we may not have a real idea until Wednesday when the team releases its first injury report of the week. Sproles and Ajayi were non-participants in practice all last week, eventually getting ruled out Friday.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out again•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Week 3 call likely to be made Friday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: No practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another missed practice on tap•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...