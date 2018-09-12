Eagles' Darren Sproles: Dealing with hamstring injury

Sproles (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

It's unclear if Sproles picked up the hamstring injury during a Week 1 win over the Falcons or sometime thereafter. Whatever the case, his ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track to play Sunday in Tampa Bay. Sproles and Jay Ajayi logged 29 snaps apiece (40 percent) against Atlanta, with Corey Clement chipping in 13 and Wendell Smallwood taking one. Sproles is a clear favorite for playing time on obvious passing downs, but coach Doug Pederson did mention that he'd like Ajayi to take on a heavier workload in the future.

