Eagles' Darren Sproles: Dealing with hamstring injury
Sproles (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
It's unclear if Sproles picked up the hamstring injury during a Week 1 win over the Falcons or sometime thereafter. Whatever the case, his ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track to play Sunday in Tampa Bay. Sproles and Jay Ajayi logged 29 snaps apiece (40 percent) against Atlanta, with Corey Clement chipping in 13 and Wendell Smallwood taking one. Sproles is a clear favorite for playing time on obvious passing downs, but coach Doug Pederson did mention that he'd like Ajayi to take on a heavier workload in the future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...