Eagles' Darren Sproles: Does not play Thursday

Sproles did not play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Sproles has not seen a snap in the preseason, and it will almost certainly stay that way as the team looks to keep the 36-year-old healthy for the games that matter. He'll fill his typical change-of-pace role alongside Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. Corey Clement and either Wendell Smallwood or Josh Adams will likely fill out Philadelphia's running back depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories