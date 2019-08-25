Eagles' Darren Sproles: Does not play Thursday
Sproles did not play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Sproles has not seen a snap in the preseason, and it will almost certainly stay that way as the team looks to keep the 36-year-old healthy for the games that matter. He'll fill his typical change-of-pace role alongside Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. Corey Clement and either Wendell Smallwood or Josh Adams will likely fill out Philadelphia's running back depth chart.
