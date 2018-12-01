Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities

Sproles (hamstring) is expected to be active for Monday's game against Washington, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson was optimistic about the health of his veteran running back, but seemed to hint the team plans to ease Sproles back into the lineup, specifically mentioning receiving an occasional punt return or third-down snap as a means of limiting his workload. Sproles' practice status Saturday will likely shed some light on how many snaps fantasy owners could anticipate for the 35-year-old, but it's unlikely he will cut dramatically into the workload of Josh Adams, who has dominated the touches out of the backfield as of late.