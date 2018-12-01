Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities
Sproles (hamstring) is expected to be active for Monday's game against Washington, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson was optimistic about the health of his veteran running back, but seemed to hint the team plans to ease Sproles back into the lineup, specifically mentioning receiving an occasional punt return or third-down snap as a means of limiting his workload. Sproles' practice status Saturday will likely shed some light on how many snaps fantasy owners could anticipate for the 35-year-old, but it's unlikely he will cut dramatically into the workload of Josh Adams, who has dominated the touches out of the backfield as of late.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play this week•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practices on limited basis•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Starts week absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out after setback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....