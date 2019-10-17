Eagles' Darren Sproles: Fails to practice

Sproles (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sproles hasn't practiced since straining his quad Oct. 6 against the Jets, likely putting him on track for a second straight missed game Sunday in Dallas. While Sproles was idle for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings, rookie Miles Sanders took on an expanded role as a receiver, finishing with three receptions for a career-high 86 yards and his first touchdown.

