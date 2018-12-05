Eagles' Darren Sproles: Finds end zone in return

Sproles rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 victory over Washington.

Sproles scored his first touchdown in almost two full years despite seeing just nine offensive snaps in his first game action since injuring his hamstring Week 1. He also handled punt-return duties for Philadelphia, returning three kicks for 19 yards. Oddly, the 35-year-old was left out of the passing game, but it is likely the Eagles wanted to ease the veteran back into action. Look for him to see his role gradually increase over the remainder of the season, starting with a Week 14 matchup in Dallas.

