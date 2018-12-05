Eagles' Darren Sproles: Finds end zone in return
Sproles rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 victory over Washington.
Sproles scored his first touchdown in almost two full years despite seeing just nine offensive snaps in his first game action since injuring his hamstring Week 1. He also handled punt-return duties for Philadelphia, returning three kicks for 19 yards. Oddly, the 35-year-old was left out of the passing game, but it is likely the Eagles wanted to ease the veteran back into action. Look for him to see his role gradually increase over the remainder of the season, starting with a Week 14 matchup in Dallas.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Playing for first time since Week 1•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Questionable for Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play this week•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practices on limited basis•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited in Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...