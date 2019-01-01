Eagles' Darren Sproles: Gets nine touches in easy win
Sproles had seven carries for 24 yards and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over Washington.
Sproles led the Philadelphia backfield with a 38 percent snap share, finishing slightly ahead of Wendell Smallwood (37 percent) and Josh Adams (25 percent), a duo that combined for 30 touches. The Eagles seem to have settled on a committee heading into the playoffs, with a road matchup against the Bears potentially favoring Sproles' role on passing downs. Of course, the Chicago defense has done excellent work defending running backs in the passing game, allowing just 6.6 yards per catch and 5.1 per target.
