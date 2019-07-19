Eagles' Darren Sproles: Heading back to Philly

The Eagles and Sproles agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Dave Spadaro of the team's official site reports.

With less than a week remaining before the start of training camp, Philly welcomes back the 14-year veteran. Sproles has been limited to just nine appearances the past two seasons, the result of multiple lower-body injuries. Even if his body can't hold up to the rigors of regular work out of the backfield at age 36, his prowess as a punt returner should help him earn a role on the Eagles' 53-man roster. Such a gig may be his destiny anyway after the team brought in Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring) via trade and the draft, respectively, this offseason.