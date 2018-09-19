Eagles' Darren Sproles: In danger of another absence
Coach Doug Pederson said Sproles (hamstring) will be sidelined "a little bit longer," Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Like many of the skill-position groups in Philadelphia, the running back room is plagued by injuries at the moment. Sproles sat out Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and doesn't seem to be trending toward an appearance Week 3. During Sunday's loss in Tampa Bay, starter Jay Ajayi missed some time due to a back issue but still finished the contest. However, Pederson termed Ajayi "day-to-day" Wednesday, meaning his activity level will be one to monitor this week. If Sproles happens to be inactive again Sunday versus the Colts, Corey Clement would be in line for a significant workload yet again. Meanwhile, Wendell Smallwood is waiting in the wings if Ajayi is limited or out as well.
