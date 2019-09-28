Eagles' Darren Sproles: Just one touch in win
Sproles rushed one time for four yards and saw no targets in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
Sproles saw no targets in the passing game for the second straight week, and he played just seven snaps. Meanwhile, Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders played 33 and 22 snaps, respectively, and were very effective with their touches. The Kansas State product looks like he'll continue to mix in behind his younger counterparts as the Eagles head back home for a Week 5 matchup with the Jets.
