Eagles' Darren Sproles: Leading rusher in playoff win

Sproles rushed 13 times for 21 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over Chicago.

It's a testament to Sproles' ability that he led his team in carries and rushing yards in a playoff game at the advanced age of 35. The diminutive running back is already sixth on the NFL's all-purpose yardage list and could climb even higher if he chooses to suit up for another season. Sproles has already stated that a decision won't come on that front until training camp next season, but his focus lies elsewhere at the moment with the Eagles set to travel to New Orleans to face Sproles' previous employer in the Divisional Round.