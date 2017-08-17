Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely DNP on Thursday
Sproles isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Bills, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sproles is a known entity in the Eagles offense, so he'll yield the floor to newcomer LeGarrette Blount and 2017 fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey in preseason Week 2. Meanwhile, Wendell Smallwood's availability is dependent on a hamstring injury, leaving the latter stages of the game to the undrafted players (Corey Clement and Byron Marshall) in the backfield.
