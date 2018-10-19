Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely out again this week
Sproles (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Panthers, but head coach Doug Pederson is "optimistic" he will be able to practice next week, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Sproles has not played since Week 1 nor practiced since Week 2 because of his injury, but it appears he is close to being healthy enough to return to action. Sproles' official status for Week 7 will be revealed at some point Friday, but as things stand, fantasy players should plan on him being unavailable.
