Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely to practice in Week 9

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he expects Sproles (quadriceps) to practice "a little bit" during Week 9, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Even if Sproles only practices on a limited basis this week, that activity would still represent a step forward after he hadn't practiced in any capacity since sustaining the quad injury in Week 5 against the Jets. The Eagles haven't formally ruled Sproles out for the Week 9 matchup with the Bears, but the team is more realistically eyeing him for a return to action following its Week 10 bye.