Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited again Thursday

Sproles (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Sproles has maintained his activity level for back-to-back days, but it's unclear if he'll be able to make enough progress by week's end to play for the first time since Week 5. Friday's injury report will reveal his chances to suit up Sunday versus the Bears.

