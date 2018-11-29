Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited in Thursday's practice
Coach Doug Pederson said Sproles (hamstring) will practice in limited fashion Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
When Sproles returned to practice Nov. 8, he immediately suffered a setback that has kept him out for an additional three weeks. With that, the Eagles will likely be cautious with the veteran tailback Thursday, and his status for Monday's game against the Redskins remains up in the air.
