Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited to rehab work
Sproles (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles was seen stretching at the beginning of the session, but he was limited to rehab work on the side field with the rest of the Eagles' injured players. While Sproles seems to be getting closer to returning to game action, he's not expected to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Bills.
