Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited to side work
Sproles (quadriceps) will be a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, limited to rehab work on a side field, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Sproles will pick up where he left off last Friday, doing rehab and conditioning work while his teammates practice. The Eagles haven't ruled him out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, but his continued absence from practice is a hint in that direction.
