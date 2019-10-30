Eagles' Darren Sproles: Limited Wednesday
Sproles (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Sproles' limited activity in the first session of Week 9 represented a positive step forward after he failed to practice in any fashion ahead of the Eagles' past three games. The veteran running back looks like he'll have a shot at returning to action Sunday against the Bears, though his participation in practice the next couple of days will bear monitoring.
