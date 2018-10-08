Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant Monday

Sproles (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Eagles' estimated injury report Monday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

When Sproles' hamstring injury first came to light after Week 1, it was referred to as a "slight hamstring issue." However, coach Doug Pederson clearly was optimistic about the health of the veteran running back, who has logged four consecutive absences. Unless he returns to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, Sproles seems destined for a fifth. Whenever the injury is behind him, Sproles will be counted on to help out in the post-Jay Ajayi reality. After suffering a torn ACL on Sunday against the Vikings, Ajayi will turn over the backfield to Sproles -- when healthy -- Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood.