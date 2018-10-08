Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant Monday
Sproles (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Eagles' estimated injury report Monday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
When Sproles' hamstring injury first came to light after Week 1, it was referred to as a "slight hamstring issue." However, coach Doug Pederson clearly was optimistic about the health of the veteran running back, who has logged four consecutive absences. Unless he returns to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, Sproles seems destined for a fifth. Whenever the injury is behind him, Sproles will be counted on to help out in the post-Jay Ajayi reality. After suffering a torn ACL on Sunday against the Vikings, Ajayi will turn over the backfield to Sproles -- when healthy -- Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...