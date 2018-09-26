Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant
Sproles (hamstring) was listed on the injury report as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sproles was spotted stretching with his teammates, but he apparently didn't do much else during Wednesday's session. He's been listed as a non-participant for every practice since Sept. 12, missing the past two games and now seemingly in danger of sitting out a third. With Jay Ajayi (back) also held out of practice Wednesday, the Eagles may need to lean on Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood during Sunday's game in Tennessee.
