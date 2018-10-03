Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses another practice
Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Coach Doug Pederson referred to Sproles as "day-to-day" earlier Wednesday, perhaps hinting at a return to practice later this week. The pint-sized running back has missed the past three games, allowing Wendell Smallwood to take on a meaningful role in the offense. The Eagles host the Vikings in Week 5.
