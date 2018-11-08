Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice Thursday
Sproles (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
It would be surprising if Sproles practiced in any fashion before the end of the week after he reportedly aggravated his existing hamstring injury in his return to work Wednesday. Prior to his limited session that day, Sproles hadn' t practiced in any capacity since Week 1. The Eagles will presumably hold Sproles out through at least Sunday's game against the Cowboys while they continue to gain more information regarding his latest setback, but there's a real possibility the team may shut him down for the season and move him to injured reserve.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers setback, Week 10 status in doubt•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Returns to limited practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Trending toward practicing, playing Week 10•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will play this season•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...