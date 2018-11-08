Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice Thursday

Sproles (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

It would be surprising if Sproles practiced in any fashion before the end of the week after he reportedly aggravated his existing hamstring injury in his return to work Wednesday. Prior to his limited session that day, Sproles hadn' t practiced in any capacity since Week 1. The Eagles will presumably hold Sproles out through at least Sunday's game against the Cowboys while they continue to gain more information regarding his latest setback, but there's a real possibility the team may shut him down for the season and move him to injured reserve.

