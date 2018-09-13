Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses Thursday's practice

Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

After turning in a limited showing at Wednesday's session, Sproles spent Thursday solely as a member of the rehab group. Coach Doug Pederson has yet to comment on the health of the veteran running back, meaning Sproles' Week 2 availability may not be known until the Eagles release their last injury report Friday. If he's absent Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement would form a 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

