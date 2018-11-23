Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game
Sproles (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles returned to practice Nov. 8 and immediately suffered a setback, but the Eagles remain hopeful he can play at some point this season. His inability to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's unlikely to return for Week 13 against Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Starts week absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out after setback•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Sidelined for another practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still rehabbing hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Set to miss multiple weeks•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still expected to play this year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12