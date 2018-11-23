Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game

Sproles (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sproles returned to practice Nov. 8 and immediately suffered a setback, but the Eagles remain hopeful he can play at some point this season. His inability to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's unlikely to return for Week 13 against Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories