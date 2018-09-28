Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game

Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Sproles will sit out for a third straight week, while Jay Ajayi is expected to play through a small back fracture after missing just one game. Corey Clement (quad) likely will handle passing downs, assuming he's able to play through his own injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories