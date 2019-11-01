Eagles' Darren Sproles: No designation for Week 9

Sproles (quadriceps) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.

Sproles' ability to practice without restriction was enough for the Eagles to sign off on his return to action following a three-game absence due to the quad injury. With Sproles back in the fold, Boston Scott will presumably drop to fourth on the depth chart and may be limited to a special-teams role Sunday, if he's even active.

