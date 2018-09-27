Eagles' Darren Sproles: No go Thursday

Sproles (hamstring) wasn't present at Thursday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Sproles made an appearance without helmet during Wednesday's session but was ultimately listed as a non-participant on the injury report. He seems destined for such a tag Thursday, but on a positive note for the Eagles backfield, Jay Ajayi practiced for the first time since injuring his back Week 2.

