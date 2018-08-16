Eagles' Darren Sproles: No go Thursday

Sproles won't play in Thursday's preseason game at New England, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sproles is logging his second DNP in as many exhibitions, a trend that may continue until the regular season. Still, it would behoove the Eagles to see if the 35-year-old resembles the form evident prior to last season's ACL tear. Once Week 1 arrives, he likely will slot in behind Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement (undisclosed) in the running back pecking order, but Sproles' pass-catching chops should keep him in the team's game plan from week to week.

