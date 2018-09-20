Eagles' Darren Sproles: No practice Thursday
Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As coach Doug Pederson told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, Sproles is expected to be sidelined "a little bit longer" than fellow non-practice participant Jay Ajayi (back). With the duo embedded in rehab so far this week, the Eagles are preparing Corey Clement to lead the backfield and Wendell Smallwood to take on lingering touches.
