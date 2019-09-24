Eagles' Darren Sproles: Non-factor in loss
Sproles rushed twice for four yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Sproles got one carry in the first quarter, saw his only target in the third, and finished with his longest rushing attempt of the day for three yards in the fourth quarter. He saw one more target on the game's last drive but was called for offensive pass interference, and the play was negated. While he wasn't very productive, the 36-year-old still led the Eagles' backfield in snaps by one over Miles Sanders with 27. Jordan Howard wasn't far behind with 25. The Eagles backfield continues to be a timeshare heading into a Thursday clash with the Packers.
