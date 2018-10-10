Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not expected back Thursday
Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles is "close" to returning, but it remains unlikely that the running back will be available Thursday against the Giants, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Sproles hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 6 and may not be until the Eagles release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff on game day, but his non-participation in practice Wednesday probably means he'll miss his fifth straight contest. The veteran's expected absence leaves Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood to share most of the work against the Giants, but Sproles could re-enter the backfield mix as soon as Week 7 against the Panthers. With Jay Ajayi (knee) out for the season, all three backs project to benefit from increased snaps, though most of Sproles' duties are still likely to come largely on passing downs.
