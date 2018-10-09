Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for practice
Sproles (hamstring) wasn't in attendance for the start of Tuesday's practice,
The Eagles listed Sproles as a non-participant on their estimated injury report Monday and it looks like he'll remain out of the mix for the team's first official session of the week. The short turnaround between games makes it unlikely that Sproles will be available Thursday against the Giants, which would extend his streak of absences to five consecutive games. Sproles' availability for future contests will shrouded in doubt until he returns to full practice.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Spectator for practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...