Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for practice

Sproles (hamstring) wasn't in attendance for the start of Tuesday's practice,

The Eagles listed Sproles as a non-participant on their estimated injury report Monday and it looks like he'll remain out of the mix for the team's first official session of the week. The short turnaround between games makes it unlikely that Sproles will be available Thursday against the Giants, which would extend his streak of absences to five consecutive games. Sproles' availability for future contests will shrouded in doubt until he returns to full practice.

