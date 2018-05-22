Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for start of OTAs
Sproles (knee, arm) wasn't present for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles suffered a fractured right arm and a torn ACL in his left knee last September and is likely still working through the latter stages of his rehab. The fact that the Eagles still re-signed him this offseason despite the injuries means he should be slated to make a full recovery at some point prior to, or during the upcoming campaign. An exact timetable for that return is still somewhat uncertain, however, so look for additional updates to be provided as training camp closes in.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...