Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for start of OTAs

Sproles (knee, arm) wasn't present for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sproles suffered a fractured right arm and a torn ACL in his left knee last September and is likely still working through the latter stages of his rehab. The fact that the Eagles still re-signed him this offseason despite the injuries means he should be slated to make a full recovery at some point prior to, or during the upcoming campaign. An exact timetable for that return is still somewhat uncertain, however, so look for additional updates to be provided as training camp closes in.