Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not seen Friday
Sproles (hamstring) was not seen at practice Friday morning, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Sproles seems likely to sit out practice for the third consecutive day with the hamstring injury he's been dealing with since the season opener. The 35-year-old's official designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee should come out later Friday, but he seems to be trending towards missing his third straight game. Jay Ajayi continues to battle through a back injury, but has a more optimistic outlook.
