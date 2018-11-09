Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at Friday's practice

Sproles (hamstring) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sproles aggravated his hamstring injury at Wednesday's practice, and unless he gets some work in behind the scenes Friday, he will have missed two days of practice since. The Eagles were hoping to get Sproles back this week, but that appears unlikely at this point.

