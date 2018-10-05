Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice

Sproles (hamstring) wasn't present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson expected both Sproles and Corey Clement (quad) to practice Friday in some capacity, but neither running back was on the field for the beginning of the team's session. The Eagles seem to be headed for another week with Wendell Smallwood serving as the No. 2 RB behind Jay Ajayi.

