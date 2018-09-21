Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice Friday
Sproles (hamstring) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The same goes for Jay Ajayi (back), which sets the stage for Corey Clement to lead the Eagles' backfield in Week 3 in the event that both end up ruled out later Friday.
