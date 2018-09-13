Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice
Sproles (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field prior to Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The Eagles listed Sproles as a limited participant at Wednesday's session due to the hamstring issue and it doesn't appear he'll shed the injury designation when the team releases Thursday's practice report. It's unclear if Sproles' absence is merely for maintenance purposes or if he experienced a setback during his activities Wednesday, but a final word on his outlook for the Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers should come Friday.
