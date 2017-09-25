Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially on IR
The Eagles placed Sproles (arm/knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Diagnosed with a broken arm and a torn ACL, the 34-year-old running back faces a long rehab process and might even consider retirement. The Eagles are left without a proven pass catcher in the backfield, though Wendell Smallwood did have 57 receptions over his final two seasons (2014-15) at West Virginia. As such, Smallwood is the best bet to take over Sproles' role on passing downs, which could in turn open up a bit more rushing work for LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. The Eagles selected Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) in the fourth round of the 2017 draft to groom him as Sproles' eventual replacement, but the rookie is already on injured reserve and isn't expected to return this season. The Eagles might now considering bringing Pumphrey back from IR if his hamstring heals quickly.
