Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially out for Week 8
The Eagles ruled Sproles (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
After Sproles failed to practice either Wednesday or Thursday, it was evident he wouldn't be ready to rejoin the backfield mix this weekend. While the team heads overseas, Sproles will remain in Philadelphia to continue rehabbing on his own through the Week 9 bye. Sproles is presumably eyeing the Eagles' Nov. 11 matchup with the Cowboys for a return to game action for the first time since the season opener.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out for another game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely out again this week•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another absence from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...