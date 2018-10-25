Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially out for Week 8

The Eagles ruled Sproles (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

After Sproles failed to practice either Wednesday or Thursday, it was evident he wouldn't be ready to rejoin the backfield mix this weekend. While the team heads overseas, Sproles will remain in Philadelphia to continue rehabbing on his own through the Week 9 bye. Sproles is presumably eyeing the Eagles' Nov. 11 matchup with the Cowboys for a return to game action for the first time since the season opener.