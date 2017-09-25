Eagles' Darren Sproles: Out indefinitely with broken arm

Sproles is believed to have suffered a broken arm and is out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sproles will undergo further testing Monday to determine the exact severity of his situation. In any event, his impending absence is a major blow to an Eagles offense in which Sproles is an integral part of the passing game. Both LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood figure to see added playing time moving forward, and rookie Corey Clement -- who carried six times for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Giants on Sunday -- could take on an expanded role as well. Smallwood is the best fit for the passing downs that accounted for much of Sproles' playing time.