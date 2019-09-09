Eagles' Darren Sproles: Paces team in rushing yards in win
Sproles rushed nine times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.
Sproles' 63 total yards were also more than either of his backfield mates although Miles Sanders got two more carries. While it is surprising that all three primary backs, including Jordan Howard, each saw three targets, the committee approach in Philadelphia is par for the course. While Sproles saw the second-highest snap count of the trio with 23 -- six more than Howard -- the snap and carry distribution will likely continue to vary from game-to-game starting with a Week 2 matchup at Atlanta.
