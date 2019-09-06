Eagles' Darren Sproles: Passing-game role confirmed
Sproles will be the primary punt returner and share passing-game duties for the Eagles, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
This confirms what we thought already regarding Sproles' role. He will fill in on passing downs with Corey Clement and behind Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. This means the 36-year-old probably won't produce enough to be rostered outside of deep PPR leagues barring injury.
