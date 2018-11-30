Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play this week

Sproles (hamstring) plans to suit up for Monday's game against Washington, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Sproles returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and repeated the feat Friday. Speaking after Friday's session, he told the media his absence was caused by something more than a simple hamstring injury, but then declined to provide any details. Regardless of the cause for his prolonged absence, the Eagles would be glad to get Sproles back in the lineup as a backfield option for passing downs. Josh Adams has taken over as the lead runner, with Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood mixing in. Sproles might push Smallwood out of the picture and eat into Clement's snap share.

