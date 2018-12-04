Eagles' Darren Sproles: Playing for first time since Week 1

Sproles (hamstring) is active for Monday's game versus the Redskins, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

In his first appearance since Week 1, Sproles may not be featured like he was in that contest due to the emergence of Josh Adams (hip). Considering he's averaged 3.3 catches, 4.7 targets and 6.0 carries per game during the Doug Pederson era, Sproles should get in the act behind Adams and alongside Corey Clement.

